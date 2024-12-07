PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Trading Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.21. Approximately 10,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16.

PT United Tractors Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. PT United Tractors Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.00%.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

