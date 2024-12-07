Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $20,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,134,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,058,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,327,000 after buying an additional 47,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,444,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,903,000 after acquiring an additional 344,254 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,309,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,120,000 after acquiring an additional 50,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,130.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $126.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

