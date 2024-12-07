ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and traded as high as $47.67. ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF shares last traded at $47.67, with a volume of 7,784 shares changing hands.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.