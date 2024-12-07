Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pro-Dex from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of PDEX opened at $53.77 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $54.84. The company has a market cap of $175.29 million, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Pro-Dex will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $40,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,866.78. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

