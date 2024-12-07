Prenetics Global’s (PRE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prenetics Global’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.
Prenetics Global Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRE opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.18. Prenetics Global has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.
Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 191.73%. The company had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.
Prenetics Global Company Profile
Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.
