Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 52,500 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 102,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 53,278 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MREO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

MREO stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christine Ann Fox sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $40,802.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,443 shares in the company, valued at $484,740.21. This trade represents a 7.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Denise Scots-Knight sold 28,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $127,891.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,282.49. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,931 shares of company stock worth $236,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

