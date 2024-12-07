Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 149,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Separately, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connectm Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Connectm Technology Solutions Price Performance

CNTM opened at $0.84 on Friday. Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Insider Transactions at Connectm Technology Solutions

Connectm Technology Solutions Company Profile

In related news, insider Mahesh Choudhury bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13,731.00 per share, with a total value of $157,906,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,183,778. This represents a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $159,718,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc, a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation.

