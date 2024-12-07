Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

