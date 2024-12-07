Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes Position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIRK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,972,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 61.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,784 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Birkenstock by 800.0% in the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,969,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Birkenstock by 30.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,230,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the second quarter valued at $25,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIRK opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.91. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIRK. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC raised Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

