Point72 DIFC Ltd Sells 781 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 179.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 326.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.3 %

MSGS stock opened at $230.22 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $168.32 and a twelve month high of $232.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.78.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

