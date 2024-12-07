Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $532,000 Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.