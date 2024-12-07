Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $312,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 340.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $209,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,333.39. The trade was a 21.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $180,422.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,460.90. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,322. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WBS opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens set a $58.00 target price on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Webster Financial

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.