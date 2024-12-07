Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,266,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,530,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.42% of Amicus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOLD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,758.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,894,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,993,000 after buying an additional 1,477,084 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 141.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,037,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 1,192,489 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 159.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 650,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 399,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,020,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 378,999 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,054.84. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,401 shares of company stock valued at $339,363. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

