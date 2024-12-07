Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,028 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of DocuSign worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 455.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 37,484 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $657,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,632. The trade was a 10.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

