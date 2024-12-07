Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $17.50 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 110.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 247,051 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $48.43 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 2.48.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 31,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $1,525,706.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,261.75. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $77,474.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

