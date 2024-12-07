Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $12.97 Million Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 261,142 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in JOYY during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 22,728.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JOYY by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Price Performance

NASDAQ:YY opened at $40.66 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

