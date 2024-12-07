Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 123,902.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,805 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 26,314,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,768,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,255,000 after buying an additional 194,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,491,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,117,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Centene by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,113,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 636,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,707,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,150,000 after acquiring an additional 385,426 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Centene Stock Down 2.1 %

Centene stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $56.44 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,567,523.20. This represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.