Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $14,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,709,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,603,000 after buying an additional 161,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after acquiring an additional 363,736 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 88.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,342,000 after purchasing an additional 558,944 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 80.87%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

