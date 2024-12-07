Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,768,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,803.36. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,489 shares of company stock worth $2,357,531. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $379.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.52 and a 12 month high of $382.86.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.15.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

