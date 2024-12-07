Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 306 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 228.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at $31,557,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $965,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on POR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $46.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $688,902.90. This represents a 14.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

