Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 2,511 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 76.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $525,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,029.86. The trade was a 18.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $113,677.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,076.69. The trade was a 35.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $178.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

