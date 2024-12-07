Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $60,000 Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,012,000 after purchasing an additional 257,233 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 197,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,469.61. This trade represents a 6.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

