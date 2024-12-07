Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,923 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in PDS Biotechnology were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 81,743 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PDSB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $2.17 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11.

PDS Biotechnology Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

