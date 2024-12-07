Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $69,000 in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TNF LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% during the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $209,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,851.50. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $222,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 958,710 shares in the company, valued at $32,768,707.80. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,583. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.46%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.