Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys 1,379 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 223,203 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 164,626 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 807,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 158,590 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 272,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 66,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 105.9% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

OCFC stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.79 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $30,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,662.51. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCFC. Hovde Group lifted their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

