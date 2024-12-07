Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires 801 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

FL stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

