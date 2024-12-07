PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 6th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

GHY opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

