PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 6th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
GHY opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $13.11.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Global High Yield Fund
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.