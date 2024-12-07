Peter Kamin Buys 1,409,712 Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) Director Peter Kamin acquired 1,409,712 shares of Psychemedics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $3,312,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,820,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,982.30. This represents a 343.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Psychemedics Price Performance
NASDAQ PMD opened at $3.21 on Friday. Psychemedics Co. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.65.
Psychemedics Company Profile
