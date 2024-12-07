Peter Kamin Buys 1,409,712 Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) Director Peter Kamin acquired 1,409,712 shares of Psychemedics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $3,312,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,820,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,982.30. This represents a 343.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PMD opened at $3.21 on Friday. Psychemedics Co. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Psychemedics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse and other health markers through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opioids, such as heroin metabolite, morphine, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, and alcohol.

