Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and traded as high as $25.55. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares trading hands.
Peritus High Yield ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48.
About Peritus High Yield ETF
The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peritus High Yield ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.