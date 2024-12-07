Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral” Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.50.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.97.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,592. This trade represents a 14.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 36,776 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $276,923.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,298.21. This trade represents a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 467,358 shares of company stock worth $3,435,118. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,217.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 110.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 76,382 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 24.7% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

