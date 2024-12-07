PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by CoreView Capital Management Ltd

CoreView Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572,451 shares during the period. PDD makes up 0.3% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CoreView Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.18% of PDD worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 3,883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark decreased their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

