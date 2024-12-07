Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $46,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 490.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.1 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,941,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,572,896. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 52,650 shares of company stock worth $9,414,035 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

