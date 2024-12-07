Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Patterson Companies updated its FY25 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.250-2.350 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

