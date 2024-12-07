Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

PDCO opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 54.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 37.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

