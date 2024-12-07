Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $765.00 to $810.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $696.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $431.98 and a 52-week high of $712.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $662.19 and its 200 day moving average is $589.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,464. This trade represents a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,733,000 after buying an additional 272,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

