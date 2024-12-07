Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on December 16th

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$14.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.20. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight Capital cut Parex Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$32.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.80 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.86.

Insider Activity at Parex Resources

In related news, Director Glenn Mcnamara purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$94,140.00. Also, Senior Officer Eric Furlan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,550.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,530 shares of company stock valued at $266,629. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

