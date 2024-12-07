Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Grows Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 117.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,929 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 66.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 35,846 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 548,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 96,718 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 128,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CommScope by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 87,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CommScope by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Performance

CommScope stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. CommScope’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $2.70 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CommScope

About CommScope

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.