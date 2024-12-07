Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in V2X during the third quarter worth about $625,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in V2X by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in V2X in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in V2X by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 105,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W raised V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on V2X from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

V2X Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. V2X’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at V2X

In other news, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $153,575.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,246.62. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

V2X Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

