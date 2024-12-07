Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $259,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $84.50 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average is $93.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

