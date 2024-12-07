Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $252,000 Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,498 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,799,000 after buying an additional 184,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,287,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,141,000 after purchasing an additional 532,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 935,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 835,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,480 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,093.60. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,934.50. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $604,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PB opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

