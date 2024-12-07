Paloma Partners Management Co Has $244,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $283.17 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $216.90 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.20.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

