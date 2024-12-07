Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 810 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Nordson by 18.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $254.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.18 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,081.49. This trade represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total transaction of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,159.50. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,629 shares of company stock valued at $914,400. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

