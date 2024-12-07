Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 16,513 Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Stellus Capital Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 285.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 158,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 269,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 86,323 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $368,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCM opened at $13.85 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $374.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

