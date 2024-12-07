Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,924 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,768,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 650,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 121,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $74,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,199 shares in the company, valued at $872,282.74. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,400 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,697.48. This trade represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,016 shares of company stock worth $319,344 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of KALV stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.