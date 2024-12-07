Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.05 and last traded at $71.71. Approximately 26,756,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 58,812,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 4,254,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $156,444,068.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,234,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,884,291.75. The trade was a 7.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $200,799.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,313.20. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,423,181 shares of company stock worth $1,972,588,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

