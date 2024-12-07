Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 53,616 Shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,616 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 10.16% of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $18,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 240.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLSP stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.18.

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

