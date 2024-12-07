Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 29,474 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,474 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $31,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,461,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,381 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 461,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 374,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,163,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $140.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $120.69 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.21 and a 200-day moving average of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

