Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 18,329 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $16,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $72.22 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

