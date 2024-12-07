Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

