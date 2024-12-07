Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $27.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $27,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.85.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

